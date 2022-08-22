Menu

Crime

5 men sent to hospital with stab wounds after weekend skirmish in Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 10:24 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a number of people were left with stab wounds as a result of an incident in Waterloo over the weekend. File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say a number of people were left with stab wounds as a result of an incident in Waterloo over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to the scene of a fight near King Street and University Avenue shortly after midnight.

Read more: 2 men from Milton arrested after vehicles stolen from multiple dealerships in Waterloo Region

Officers found five men suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, one of the men needed to be transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other four were taken to area hospitals.

Read more: Several duped in a rental scam in Waterloo’s University District, police say

They say the suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

