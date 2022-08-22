5 men sent to hospital with stab wounds after weekend skirmish in Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a number of people were left with stab wounds as a result of an incident in Waterloo over the weekend.

On Saturday, police were called to the scene of a fight near King Street and University Avenue shortly after midnight.

Officers found five men suffering from stab wounds.

According to police, one of the men needed to be transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other four were taken to area hospitals.

They say the suspects fled the scene before the officers arrived.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information to call at 519-570-977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.