2 men from Milton arrested after vehicles stolen from multiple dealerships in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two men from Milton in connection with a series of thefts throughout the region this year at car dealerships.

They say there were six drive-off thefts at dealerships in the area between February and August.

Read more: City of Waterloo condemns recent spree of hateful graffiti across region

According to police, suspects would distract a salesperson before taking off in the vehicle that they were being shown.

The list of stolen vehicles included two Dodge Rams, two Dodge Caravans, a Honda Accord and a Jaguar.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after knife used in threat near Westmount and Ottawa

Police say they searched a home in Milton on Wednesday where they found five of the six missing vehicles, which were worth around $200,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men, aged 27 and 28, are facing numerous counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.