Crime

2 men from Milton arrested after vehicles stolen from multiple dealerships in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 11:03 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two men from Milton in connection with a series of thefts throughout the region this year at car dealerships.

They say there were six drive-off thefts at dealerships in the area between February and August.

Read more: City of Waterloo condemns recent spree of hateful graffiti across region

According to police, suspects would distract a salesperson before taking off in the vehicle that they were being shown.

The list of stolen vehicles included two Dodge Rams, two Dodge Caravans, a Honda Accord and a Jaguar.

Read more: Kitchener man arrested after knife used in threat near Westmount and Ottawa

Police say they searched a home in Milton on Wednesday where they found five of the six missing vehicles, which were worth around $200,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The two men, aged 27 and 28, are facing numerous counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

