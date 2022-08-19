2 men from Milton arrested after vehicles stolen from multiple dealerships in Waterloo Region

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested two men from Milton in connection with a series of thefts throughout the region this year at car dealerships.
They say there were six drive-off thefts at dealerships in the area between February and August.
According to police, suspects would distract a salesperson before taking off in the vehicle that they were being shown.
The list of stolen vehicles included two Dodge Rams, two Dodge Caravans, a Honda Accord and a Jaguar.
Police say they searched a home in Milton on Wednesday where they found five of the six missing vehicles, which were worth around $200,000.
The two men, aged 27 and 28, are facing numerous counts of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.
