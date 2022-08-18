Several duped in a rental scam in Waterloo’s University District, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say several people reported being the victims of rental scams in the University District earlier this month.

According to police, they have heard from several people who responded to online ads on Aug. 6 and 7 that offered to sublet an apartment.

Police say victims met with the fraudster in person before they paid rent for the apartment.

Police say the supposed renters soon discovered they were being scammed. The woman ghosted them from that point on, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a woman, around five feet two inches tall, with long brown hair.

Police said there are ways people can protect themselves from property scams.

Schedule a viewing of the property, confirm its existence, check what normal market rates are for rent, they suggest. If the deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Police also say to be wary of anyone who asks for e-transfers or for payments to be wired internationally.

It could be a red flag if a landlord tries to close the deal quickly or if they are avoiding questions.

Police also suggest having a friend or family review a rental agreement before signing it.

They warn renters to limit the amount of personal info they provide as scammers could use your info for identity fraud purposes.