Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Several duped in a rental scam in Waterloo’s University District, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 2:58 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say several people reported being the victims of rental scams in the University District earlier this month.

According to police, they have heard from several people who responded to online ads on Aug. 6 and 7 that offered to sublet an apartment.

Read more: Pair accused of scamming seniors in Guelph, Ont. and other areas

Police say victims met with the fraudster in person before they paid rent for the apartment.

Police say the supposed renters soon discovered they were being scammed. The woman ghosted them from that point on, police say.

Police describe the suspect as a woman, around five feet two inches tall, with long brown hair.

Police said there are ways people can protect themselves from property scams.

Story continues below advertisement

Schedule a viewing of the property, confirm its existence, check what normal market rates are for rent, they suggest. If the deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Police also say to be wary of anyone who asks for e-transfers or for payments to be wired internationally.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont. couple lose $17K in Bitcoin scam, police say

It could be a red flag if a landlord tries to close the deal quickly or if they are avoiding questions.

Police also suggest having a friend or family review a rental agreement before signing it.

They warn renters to limit the amount of personal info they provide as scammers could use your info for identity fraud purposes.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagWaterloo crime tagUniversity of Waterloo tagWilfrid Laurier University tagWaterloo rental scam tagrental scam tips tagHow to avoid retnal scam tagUnviersity rental scam tagWaterloo Unviersity District tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers