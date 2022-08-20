Police allegedly shoot teen suspect after car chase near Orilla, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an 18-year-old man was allegedly shot and injured by police in Orilla, Ont., on Saturday morning.

In a press release, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer saw an impaired driver around Orilla’s West Street.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the motorist fled, according to SIU.

In a parking lot on Sundial Drive, the suspect’s vehicle collided with two other vehicles and a light pole. Police attempted to arrest two male suspects inside the vehicle, the SIU said.

A struggle followed and, according to SIU, one officer fired his gun and struck one of the supects.

Both suspects were taken to hospital.