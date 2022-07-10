SIU initiates investigation into death of man in North York

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is looking into the death of a 26-year-old man in North York after a police interaction on Saturday night.

The government agency, which investigates police incidents that may have resulted in death or serious injury, commenced its probe early Sunday morning.

It said the incident took place at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, when Toronto police officers were called to a house in the Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street area. SIU said a man had a knife, was making threats and was in “mental distress.”

Two police officers took him into custody and he “went into medical stress,” SIU said. He was transported by ambulance after police called paramedics but died in hospital just after midnight, according to SIU.

A spokesperson for SIU said that Toronto police “did not report using weapons.”

“This is an SIU investigation,” Toronto police told Global News. “According to law, we cannot provide comment on the investigation.”

A post-mortem is scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.