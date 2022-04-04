Menu

Crime

SIU launches investigation after Toronto police officer fires ‘less lethal shotgun’

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 3:59 pm
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU). Global News

An investigation has been launched after a Toronto police officer used a “less lethal shotgun” during a call early Monday morning.

A press release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Toronto police responded to a call for a man in crisis in the Dundas Street East and Victoria Street area around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

The SIU is a government agency that investigates police officers and other officials when their conduct may have caused death, injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Read more: Toronto pilot projects will have specialists responding to crisis calls

Police attempted to engage with the man but “at some point” an officer deployed pepper spray and another used a conducted energy weapon or taser, the SIU said.

Trending Stories
The third officer used a less lethal shotgun and the man was struck. He was taken to hospital for treatment and apprehended under the Mental Health Act, according to the SIU.

Last week, the City of Toronto confirmed a limited pilot that would see health care and crisis specialists respond to people in crisis instead of police.

Click to play video: 'SIU investigating fatal collision in Brampton' SIU investigating fatal collision in Brampton
SIU investigating fatal collision in Brampton – Nov 5, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
