Ontario transport truck driver charged in collision with ambulance in Madoc

Send this page to someone via email

The driver of a transport truck faces multiple charges stemming from a collision with an ambulance in Madoc, Ont., last winter.

Central Hastings OPP say around 3 p.m .on Feb. 2, the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 62 in the village of Madoc, approximately 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two Hastings-Quinte paramedics were first transported to a local hospital and both were later airlifted to a Kingston-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the transport truck were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP say their extensive investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old resident of Milton, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 14.

He was charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, careless driving and criminal negligence — all causing bodily harm.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bellville on Oct. 1.