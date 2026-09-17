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Crime

Ontario transport truck driver charged in collision with ambulance in Madoc

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Charges laid in collision between ambulance, transport truck in Madoc, Ont.'
Charges laid in collision between ambulance, transport truck in Madoc, Ont.
Central Hastings OPP have laid charges against the driver of a transport truck involved in a crash with an ambulance in madoc last winter.
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The driver of a transport truck faces multiple charges stemming from a collision with an ambulance in Madoc, Ont., last winter.

Central Hastings OPP say around 3 p.m .on Feb. 2, the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 62 in the village of Madoc, approximately 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.

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Two Hastings-Quinte paramedics were first transported to a local hospital and both were later airlifted to a Kingston-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Two people in the transport truck were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP say their extensive investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old resident of Milton, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 14.

He was charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, careless driving and criminal negligence — all causing bodily harm.

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He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bellville on Oct. 1.

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