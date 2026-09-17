Ontario transport truck driver charged in collision with ambulance in Madoc

The driver of a transport truck faces multiple charges stemming from a collision with an ambulance in Madoc, Ont., last winter.
Central Hastings OPP say around 3 p.m .on Feb. 2, the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 62 in the village of Madoc, approximately 75 kilometres east of Peterborough.
Get daily National news
Two Hastings-Quinte paramedics were first transported to a local hospital and both were later airlifted to a Kingston-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
Two people in the transport truck were also taken to hospital as a precaution.
OPP say their extensive investigation led to the arrest of a 34-year-old resident of Milton, Ont., on Monday, Sept. 14.
He was charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, careless driving and criminal negligence — all causing bodily harm.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Bellville on Oct. 1.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.