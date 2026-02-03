Ontario paramedic seriously injured after ambulance, transport truck collide in Madoc

Send this page to someone via email

A paramedic based in central Ontario is in critical condition following a collision involving an ambulance and a transport truck on Monday afternoon.

Central Hastings OPP say that around 3 p.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 62 in the village of Madoc, about 75 kilometres east of Peterborough. The collision sent the transport into a ditch, resting against the Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services vehicle.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two paramedics were first transported to a local hospital. The paramedic driver was later airlifted to hospital in Kingston with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The second paramedic was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver and a passenger in the transport were taken to hospital as a precaution.

OPP on Tuesday morning said the section of highway remained closed for further cleanup and traffic signal repairs.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or online.