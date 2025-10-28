Paramedic assaulted while refuelling ambulance at Kamloops gas station

Send this page to someone via email

A Kamloops, B.C., paramedic was assaulted while refuelling her ambulance at a gas station on Sunday evening.

Ambulance Paramedics of BC says an unknown man approached the paramedic and punched her in the face, unprovoked.

The union said the first responder was rushed to the hospital and treated for injuries, which are described as not significant.

“It’s even more troubling when our members are victims of violence, because we are truly there to help people and nothing else,” the union’s Ian Tait said.

“We are not the judging organization. We are there with an outstretched hand and open hearts and there to help. So it’s even more frustrating when we see our members that are attacked in an unprovoked manner.”

Kamloops RCMP said one person has been arrested in connection with the attack, but it appears charges have not been laid.

The union said it is hoping to work with BC Emergency Health Services to come up with more training and funding to help counter the rise in attacks on members.