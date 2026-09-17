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Crime

SiRT investigating police shooting involving youth in downtown Moncton

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 17, 2026 3:53 pm
1 min read
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a police-involved shooting in Moncton involving a male youth. View image in full screen
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a police-involved shooting in Moncton involving a male youth. Submitted/Wade Perry
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The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a police-involved shooting in Moncton involving a male youth.

The shooting involved an exchange of gunfire involving a youth and police in the city’s downtown on Thursday morning, according to RCMP.

Codiac RCMP say their officers responded to reports of shots fired on St. George Street just after 8 a.m.

“When members arrived in the area, they located a male youth in a parking lot on the corner of Lutz and Victoria Streets, armed with a firearm who proceeded to shoot towards police,” RCMP said in a news release.

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“During the response, a member also discharged their firearm.”

In a separate news release, SiRT says its preliminary information suggests the youth “shot in the direction of officers” and that officers responded with “lethal and nonlethal weapons.”

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The youth was arrested after a short foot pursuit and taken to hospital by paramedics for assessment, according to SiRT.

RCMP say no members of the public or police officers were injured during the incident.

SiRT is an independent agency that investigates serious matters involving police.

Investigations are under the direction and control of a civilian director, who has the authority to determine if charges should be laid.

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