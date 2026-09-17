Police charge 16-year-old with first-degree murder of fellow teen in Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Toronto have charged a 16-year-old with killing another teenager in a daylight shooting earlier this week.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police were called to a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

When they arrived at the scene, police found a teenage boy who had been shot. Officers tried life-saving measures, and the victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Later, he was pronounced dead at hospital. The teenager was identified as Cashie Auguste, Toronto’s 24th homicide victim of the year.

On Thursday, police confirmed they had charged a 16-year-old boy.

He faces charges of first-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order. He was scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.