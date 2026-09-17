Police charge 16-year-old with first-degree murder of fellow teen in Toronto

Police in Toronto have charged a 16-year-old with killing another teenager in a daylight shooting earlier this week.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Toronto police were called to a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.
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When they arrived at the scene, police found a teenage boy who had been shot. Officers tried life-saving measures, and the victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics.
Later, he was pronounced dead at hospital. The teenager was identified as Cashie Auguste, Toronto’s 24th homicide victim of the year.
On Thursday, police confirmed they had charged a 16-year-old boy.
He faces charges of first-degree murder and failure to comply with a probation order. He was scheduled for a bail hearing on Thursday.
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