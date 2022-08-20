Menu

3 dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 9:40 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three people have died after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue at around 2:03 a.m.

Read more: Man, 44, charged in connection with fatal collision in Mississauga

A car crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames, police said. Officers said three occupants in the car were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not confirm the ages or genders of the deceased.

Conestoga Drive was closed at Sandalwood Parkway following the collision.

