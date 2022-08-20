3 dead after car crashes into tree in Brampton, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have died after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton in the early hours of Saturday morning, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Conestoga Drive and Elmvale Avenue at around 2:03 a.m.

A car crashed into a tree and became engulfed in flames, police said. Officers said three occupants in the car were all pronounced dead on the scene.

Police did not confirm the ages or genders of the deceased.

Conestoga Drive was closed at Sandalwood Parkway following the collision.

