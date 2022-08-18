Man, 44, charged in connection with fatal collision in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Mississauga, Ont., last month that left one man dead.

Renzo Gomez appeared in court in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday.

He has been charged with impaired driving causing death and bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in connection with a July 2 crash.

Read more: Witnesses sought by police following fatal Mississauga crash

In a press release last month, Peel Regional police said two vehicles collided at around 10:30 p.m., in the Derry Road and Ninth Line area.

Officers said the passenger of one of the vehicles — a 20-year-old man – was pronounced dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has learned the 20-year-old man killed was Kalyan Krishnareddygari from Brampton. He was a student at McMaster University and was studying social sciences.

A post from Mcmaster University said flags at the school were flown at half-mast in honour of Krishnareddygari after his death.

Officers said the driver of that vehicle – a 20-year-old woman – was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Gomez, who was driving the other vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told Global News Gomez was arrested Thursday morning and appeared briefly in court.

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Gomez has also been ordered to have no contact with the other survivor of the collision.

The incident was one of three fatal collisions in the area on the Canada Day long weekend.

Advertisement