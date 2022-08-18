Menu

Crime

Man, 44, charged in connection with fatal collision in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Peel police charge 44-year-old man with impaired driving causing the death of a McMaster University student' Peel police charge 44-year-old man with impaired driving causing the death of a McMaster University student
WATCH: Peel police charge 44-year-old man with impaired driving causing the death of a McMaster University student

A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision in Mississauga, Ont., last month that left one man dead.

Renzo Gomez appeared in court in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday.

He has been charged with impaired driving causing death and bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm in connection with a July 2 crash.

Read more: Witnesses sought by police following fatal Mississauga crash

In a press release last month, Peel Regional police said two vehicles collided at around 10:30 p.m., in the Derry Road and Ninth Line area.

Officers said the passenger of one of the vehicles — a 20-year-old man – was pronounced dead.

Global News has learned the 20-year-old man killed was Kalyan Krishnareddygari from Brampton. He was a student at McMaster University and was studying social sciences.

A post from Mcmaster University said flags at the school were flown at half-mast in honour of Krishnareddygari after his death.

Officers said the driver of that vehicle – a 20-year-old woman – was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Gomez, who was driving the other vehicle, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told Global News Gomez was arrested Thursday morning and appeared briefly in court.

He was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.

Gomez has also been ordered to have no contact with the other survivor of the collision.

The incident was one of three fatal collisions in the area on the Canada Day long weekend.

