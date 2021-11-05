Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
November 5 2021 6:12pm
02:25

SIU investigating fatal collision in Brampton

An early morning crash near Sandalwood Parkway East and Dixie Road in Brampton is now the subject of an SIU investigation. Erica Vella reports.

