Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian veterans in France for 80th anniversary of deadly Dieppe Raid

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 8:05 am
Click to play video: 'Juno Beach Centre Association honouring soldiers who fought in Dieppe' Juno Beach Centre Association honouring soldiers who fought in Dieppe
WATCH: Juno Beach Centre Association honouring soldiers who fought in Dieppe

Canadian flags hang alongside French and British on the streets of Dieppe, France, each August as the city marks the anniversary of an important and disastrous day during the Second World War.

Eighty years ago Friday, more than 5,000 Canadian soldiers were sent onto the beaches in an attempt to breach the occupied town from the sea.

Read more: Postcard project honours Canadian soldiers on 80th anniversary of Dieppe Raid

Among them was 20-year-old Gordon Fennell, a member of the Calgary Tanks regiment, who has returned this week to commemorate the battle in which more than 900 Canadians died.

Fennell is one of the very few remaining survivors of Operation Jubilee, one of the best-known and deadliest events of the entire war for Canada.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Trudeau and veterans mark 75th anniversary of Dieppe raid in rainy ceremony' Trudeau and veterans mark 75th anniversary of Dieppe raid in rainy ceremony
Trudeau and veterans mark 75th anniversary of Dieppe raid in rainy ceremony – Aug 22, 2017

Of the more than one million Canadians who served during the war, it’s estimated about 20,000 are still alive today, and their average age is 95.

Historian Mike Bechthold says it’s more important than ever to hear their stories and honour their sacrifices.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Second World War tagDieppe tagDieppe Raid tagDieppe raid Canada tagCanada Dieppe tagCanada Dieppe Raid tagCanada Dieppe Raid news tagDieppe Canada tagDieppe Raid anniversary tagDieppe Raid Canada news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers