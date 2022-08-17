SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

B.C. fire crews tackling ‘highly visible’ wildfire 20 km north of Kamloops

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 5:41 pm
The East Meadow Plateau fire, about 20 kilometres north of Kamloops, was discovered Wednesday. View image in full screen
The East Meadow Plateau fire, about 20 kilometres north of Kamloops, was discovered Wednesday. BC Wildfire Service

Crews with the B.C. Wildfire Service were called to tackle a new fire about 20 km north of Kamloops on Wednesday.

The three-hectare East Meadows Plateau is highly visible from the city, the wildfire service said.

Click to play video: 'Temperatures rising across much of B.C. until Thursday' Temperatures rising across much of B.C. until Thursday
Temperatures rising across much of B.C. until Thursday

The fire was “displaying rank two and three fire behaviour, meaning a surface fire with visible flame and slow to moderate rate of spread,” it added.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New wildfire reported in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, BC Wildfire Service says

Two helicopters and nine personnel were on scene, with air tankers en route, fire officials said.

The new fire was unrelated to the Watching Creek fire, which was burning about nine kilometres south of it but is rated as “under control,” the service added.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagWildfires tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagKamloops tagBC Wildfire Service tagWildfire Season tagkamloops wildfire tagKamloops wildfires tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers