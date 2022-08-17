B.C. fire crews tackling ‘highly visible’ wildfire 20 km north of Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Crews with the B.C. Wildfire Service were called to tackle a new fire about 20 km north of Kamloops on Wednesday.

The three-hectare East Meadows Plateau is highly visible from the city, the wildfire service said.

The fire was “displaying rank two and three fire behaviour, meaning a surface fire with visible flame and slow to moderate rate of spread,” it added.

Two helicopters and nine personnel were on scene, with air tankers en route, fire officials said.

The new fire was unrelated to the Watching Creek fire, which was burning about nine kilometres south of it but is rated as “under control,” the service added.