Canada

New wildfire reported in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, BC Wildfire Service says

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 4:06 pm
Smoke rises from a new wildfire burning near the east shores of Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a new wildfire burning near the east shores of Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake. BC Wildfire Service

A new wildfire is burning in a remote area of the North Shuswap.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is located on the east side of Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake.

Named the Mount Grice-Hutchinson fire, it’s around 20 km south of the community Seymour Arm. It’s also around 14 km northeast of Anglemont.

Currently sized at 7.9 hectares, up from 4 ha in the morning, it was discovered on Tuesday and is burning on a steep and heavily forested slope near the lake.

“There is no road access to this area, so crews will be rappelling from a helicopter, landing at a helipad or boating across Shuswap Lake to get on site,” said BC Wildfire.

“Firefighters will be supported by four helicopters who will be using Shuswap Lake as a water source. Please stay clear of this area for your own safety, the safety of our personnel and to avoid interfering with operations.”

On Wednesday, BC Wildfire says fire behaviour is expected to increase due to this week’s higher temperatures.

“Rank one and rank two fire behaviour has been observed, meaning the fire is smouldering surface fire with open flame and a slow rate of spread,” said BC Wildfire, adding the blaze is being battled by a pair of four-person attack crews, with helicopters support.

It also added that firefighters and aircraft have responded to 32 new wildfire starts this week in the Kamloops Fire Zone. However, it noted that of all the wildfires discovered in the last week, none are are classified as being out of control.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagShuswap tagBC Wildfire Service tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagshuswap lake tagAnglemont tagNorth Shuswap tagSeymour Arm tag

