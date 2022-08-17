More heat warnings issued for B.C. regions: Environment Canada 

Send this page to someone via email

More heat warnings have been issued for many regions across British Columbia for Wednesday, Aug. 17.

According to Environment Canada, daytime high temperatures of 29 to 35 C are expected inland in the coastal region with 27 C expected near water.

The heat is being attributed to a strong ridge of high pressure which will bring a “short lived heat wave to British Columbia,” Environment Canada said.

There are currently 12 regions in B.C. under a heat warning including: Metro Vancouver, Central Coast inland sections, East Vancouver Island, Fraser Canyon, Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Kootenay Lake, North Coast inland sections, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, South Thompson and the Sunshine Coast.

Temperatures up to 40 C are expected for some areas including the Okanagan Valley, Fraser Canyon and South Thompson regions.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” said Environment Canada, in the heat alert.

“Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.”

Dr. Birinder Narang, a Global BC medical contributor, offered some tips for those at risk of experiencing heat-related illness.

“Things you want to look for are severe nausea and vomiting, fainting or loss of consciousness, confusion or disorientation, difficulty speaking, movement coordination problems, (feeling) lethargic, not sweating or not urinating can also be a sign of severe dehydration,” said Narang.

“Severe heat illnesses and heat stroke are medical emergencies and people should call 9-1-1.”

The City of Vancouver is encouraging residents to use cooling centres amid ongoing heat alerts.

As daytime highs in Vancouver are expected to reach upwards of 35 C on Wednesday, the City of Vancouver has listed a number of cooling centres people can use to get out of the heat.

Some community centres and most public libraries have air-conditioned spaces people can use. There are also a number of misting stations that have been placed around the city.

A list of locations for cooling centres and misting stations can be found on the City of Vancouver website.

— Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation (@ParkBoard) August 17, 2022

The City of Vancouver is not the only municipality that has cooling centres for the public.

A list of cooling centres around the province has been curated on the B.C. government’s EmergencyInfoBC webpage, as well.

The heat warnings across the province are expected to last until Thursday.

Online resources for protecting oneself from the heat are available on the HealthLink BC website.

– with files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey