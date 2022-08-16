10 heat warnings issued for parts of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued 10 heat warnings for British Columbia, with a high pressure ridge forecast to bring temperatures up to 40 C to some parts of the province.

The scorch is forecast to last from Wednesday to Thursday in most places, according to Global News meteorologists.

In Metro Vancouver, East Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, Fraser Valley and Howe Sound area, residents can expected daytime highs between 29 C and 35 C, and around 27 C near the water.

The hottest time of day will be late afternoon to early evening, writes Environment Canada.

A Global News graphic shows the forecast daytime highs in Metro Vancouver between Wed. Aug. 17 and Thurs. Aug. 18, 2022. Global News

In the Fraser Canyon, daytime highs could reach 40 C. In the North and South Thompson, daytime highs around 35 C are expected, with temperatures moderating on Friday morning.

Inland sections of the Central and North coasts are expected to reach daytime highs near 30 C and overnight lows in the mid-teens.

“Unsettled weather and potentially cooler temperatures are forecast beginning Friday as a series of disturbances cross the region,” Environment Canada said.

The federal department is warning residents to drink plenty of water and watch for symptoms of heat illness, which include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

Online resources for protecting oneself from the heat are available on the HealthLink BC website.

The B.C. Coroners Service reported 16 suspected heat-related deaths across the province during a heat wave between July 26 and Aug. 3. The B.C. government recently published an extreme-heat preparedness guide and launched a new BC Heat Alert and Response System to warn residents of upcoming extreme heat.

