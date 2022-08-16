Menu

Okanagan weather: Hot week ahead, heat warning issued

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 16, 2022 3:58 pm
From the Shuswap to the South Okanagan, temperatures will reach the low 30s for Tuesday, then rise to the mid-30s for Wednesday and Thursday. View image in full screen
From the Shuswap to the South Okanagan, temperatures will reach the low 30s for Tuesday, then rise to the mid-30s for Wednesday and Thursday. Getty Images

It’s going to be another hot, sunny week in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

From the Shuswap to the South Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for temperatures in the low 30s on Tuesday that will rise to 35 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, the national weather agency has issued a heat warning for the Central and South Okanagan, saying daytime highs could reach 35 to 40 C, along with overnight lows in the high teens.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a short-lived heat wave to British Columbia,” said Environment Canada.

“High temperatures once again return to Southern Interior with daytime highs 35 to 40 C and overnight lows near 18 C over Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan.

A map showing potential temperatures this week in B.C. View image in full screen
A map showing potential temperatures this week in B.C. Skytracker / Global News

“Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures are forecast beginning Friday as a series of disturbances cross the region.”

Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 15

Below are Environment Canada’s local forecasts.

Salmon Arm

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 31 C, low 14 C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 15 C.
  • Thursday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 17 C.
  • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 18 C.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C, low 15 C.

Vernon

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 15 C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 15 C.

Kelowna

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 15 C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 16 C.

Penticton

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 16 C.

Osoyoos

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.
  • Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.
  • Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.
  • Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 16 C.
B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 15
