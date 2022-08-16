Okanagan weather: Hot week ahead, heat warning issued

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be another hot, sunny week in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

From the Shuswap to the South Okanagan, Environment Canada is calling for temperatures in the low 30s on Tuesday that will rise to 35 C on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, the national weather agency has issued a heat warning for the Central and South Okanagan, saying daytime highs could reach 35 to 40 C, along with overnight lows in the high teens.

“A strong ridge of high pressure will bring a short-lived heat wave to British Columbia,” said Environment Canada.

Heat Warnings have been issued for parts of B.C. The hottest days are expected to be Wed-Thu (Aug. 16 & 17). 🌡️

Do you know how to keep you & your family/friends cool during the heat? Check out some tips in the infographics. Warnings: https://t.co/hM6smDLmqJ#BCStorm #BCHeat pic.twitter.com/Boc2Ll9McC — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) August 16, 2022

“High temperatures once again return to Southern Interior with daytime highs 35 to 40 C and overnight lows near 18 C over Fraser Canyon, South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan.

View image in full screen A map showing potential temperatures this week in B.C. Skytracker / Global News

“Unsettled weather and cooler temperatures are forecast beginning Friday as a series of disturbances cross the region.”

3:45 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 15 Kelowna Weather Forecast: August 15

Below are Environment Canada’s local forecasts.

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: Sunny. High 31 C, low 14 C.

Sunny. High 31 C, low 14 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 15 C.

Sunny. High 35 C, low 15 C. Thursday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 17 C.

Sunny. High 35 C, low 17 C. Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 18 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C, low 18 C. Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 30 C, low 15 C.

Vernon

Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 15 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 15 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C. Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C. Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C. Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 15 C.

Kelowna

Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 15 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 15 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C. Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C. Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C. Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 16 C.

Penticton

Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C. Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C. Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C. Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 16 C.

Osoyoos

Tuesday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Wednesday: Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Sunny. High 35 C, low 18 C. Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C.

Mix of sun and cloud. High 35 C, low 18 C. Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 30 C, low 17 C. Saturday: Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C.

Sunny. High 33 C, low 16 C. Sunday: Sunny. High 30 C, low 16 C.

2:19 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 15 B.C. evening weather forecast: Aug. 15