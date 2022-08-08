Menu

Heat warnings continue across Canada amid scorching temperatures, humidity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2022 7:05 am
Scorching temperatures, humidity blanket Toronto area
WATCH Scorching temperatures, humidity blanket Toronto area

Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.

The warning from the national weather agency covers broad regions of southern Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta and B.C.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures are expected to reach or surpass 30 C and hit the low forties when combined with humidity.

Read more: Heat warning extended for large swaths of eastern and western Canada

Cooler temperatures are forecasted to return Monday night or Tuesday for most regions.

However, the scorching heat is expected to return to parts of Alberta on Wednesday.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Surge of heat next week: August 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook
Surge of heat next week: August 5 Saskatchewan weather outlook
© 2022 The Canadian Press
