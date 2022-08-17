COVID-19: HKPR reports new hospitalized case; youth vaccination clinic Aug. 19 in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 31 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two days, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 100 — up from 98 reported on Monday, Aug. 15. There were 131 cases reported on Aug. 10. Among the 31 new cases reported Wednesday are 19 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 10 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. Among the 100 active cases, there are 48 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 40 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 117 lab-confirmed deaths — unchanged since the Aug. 15 update — and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared. There have been 54 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 19 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County.

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 190 reported so far in 2022 — one more admission since Aug. 15 — with 86 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 90 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 18 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Tuesday (no update posted Wednesday). COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in one of the 18 patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,426 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,185 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,165 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 748 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. A family-friendly vaccination clinic will be hosted by City of Kawartha Lakes Family Health Team on Friday, Aug. 19 for youth six months to five years old. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Family-friendly COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic hosted by the CKL Family Health Team is going down this Friday, August 19 and appointments for kids 6 month – 5-year-olds are available! Call 1-833-943-3900 or book online at https://t.co/HuUM4yiKbV @kawarthalakes pic.twitter.com/5wQhhmvglJ — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) August 16, 2022

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Wednesday:

Story continues below advertisement

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12.

long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12. Ross Memorial Hospital (medical middle unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 11.

(medical middle unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 11. Palisade Gardens Retirement Communit y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10.

y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10. Community Living Campbellford/Brighton : Declared Aug. 8.

: Declared Aug. 8. Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8.

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8. Fenelon Court (Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6.

(Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6. Ross Memorial Hospital (medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5.

(medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5. Central East Correctional Centre (unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5.

(unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5. Port Hope Extendicare in Port Hope: Declared July 31.

in Port Hope: Declared July 31. Hope Street Terrace (second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29

Outbreaks declared over since Aug. 15:

Canadian Centre for Addiction (congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7 and lifted on Aug. 16.

(congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7 and lifted on Aug. 16. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18 and lifted on Aug. 15.