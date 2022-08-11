COVID-19: 2nd outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay; patient volumes high

Send this page to someone via email

A second COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared an outbreak on the hospital’s medical middle unit.

On Aug. 5 an outbreak was declared on the hospital’s medical north unit.

The hospital as of noon Thursday reported 16 inpatients for COVID-19, up from 15 reported on Wednesday.

The hospital says the outbreaks, coupled with high patient volumes, are placing increased pressures on staffing and services.

Ross Memorial on Thursday afternoon advised people with less urgent conditions to seek alternative options for care including:

primary health-care provider

pharmacist

after-hours clinic

virtual care

Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000

after-hours clinics for non-urgent and minor illnesses and ailments, such as earaches, sore throats or prescription refills

“Ross Memorial Hospital health-care professionals are working around the clock to treat patients as quickly as possible while continuing to administer exceptional care,” the hospital stated.

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 131 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County. The City of Kawartha Lakes led active cases with 69.

Neighbouring Peterborough Regional Health Centre also has two active COVID-19 outbreaks.

