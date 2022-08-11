SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 2nd outbreak declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay; patient volumes high

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 5:24 pm
A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. View image in full screen
A second COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont. Ross Memorial Hospital

A second COVID-19 outbreak was declared Thursday at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont.

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared an outbreak on the hospital’s medical middle unit.

On Aug. 5 an outbreak was declared on the hospital’s medical north unit.

Read more: 5 things experts say could ease pressures on Ontario’s health care system

The hospital as of noon Thursday reported 16 inpatients for COVID-19, up from 15 reported on Wednesday.

The hospital says the outbreaks, coupled with high patient volumes, are placing increased pressures on staffing and services.

Ross Memorial on Thursday afternoon advised people with less urgent conditions to seek alternative options for care including:

Story continues below advertisement
  • primary health-care provider
  • pharmacist
  • after-hours clinic
  • virtual care
  • Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000
  • after-hours clinics for non-urgent and minor illnesses and ailments, such as earaches, sore throats or prescription refills

“Ross Memorial Hospital health-care professionals are working around the clock to treat patients as quickly as possible while continuing to administer exceptional care,” the hospital stated.

Trending Stories

On Wednesday, the health unit reported 131 active cases of COVID-19 within its jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County. The City of Kawartha Lakes led active cases with 69.

Neighbouring Peterborough Regional Health Centre also has two active COVID-19 outbreaks.

