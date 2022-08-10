COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Port Hope, 5 new hospitalized cases with 2 new ICU admissions

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death along with 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released on Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesday — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 131 — up 126 reported on Monday. The 42 new cases include 19 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and four in Haliburton County. Among the 132 active cases, there are 69 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 51 in Northumberland County and 12 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 116 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared — one more since the Aug. 8 update when two were reported. There have been 53 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 28 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Monday), 19 in Northumberland County (one more — a resident in Port Hope) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 185 reported so far in 2022 — five new admissions since Aug. 8 — with 83 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (three more), 88 in Northumberland County (one more) and 14 in Haliburton County (one more). There have been 31 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — two more since Aug. 8. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 15 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in three of the 15 patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,316 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,082 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,112 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 736 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Wednesday:

Palisade Gardens Retirement Communit y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10

y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10 Community Living Campbellford/Brighton : Declared Aug. 8

: Declared Aug. 8 Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8 Fenelon Court ( Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6.

Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6. Ross Memorial Hospital (medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5.

(medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5. Canadian Centre for Addiction (congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7.

(congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7. Central East Correctional Centre (unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5.

(unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5. Northumberland Hills Hospital (units 2A, 2B and rehab) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3

(units 2A, 2B and rehab) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3 Transition House (facility wide) in Cobourg: declared Aug. 3.

(facility wide) in Cobourg: declared Aug. 3. Community Living Durham North in Port Perry: Declared Aug. 2.

in Port Perry: Declared Aug. 2. Port Hope Extendicare in Port Hope: Declared July 31.

in Port Hope: Declared July 31. Hope Street Terrace (second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29

(second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29 Roseglen Village for Seniors retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25.

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25. Victoria Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak. Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18.

Outbreaks declared over:

Story continues below advertisement

Cobourg Retirement Residence in Cobourg: Declared July 23 and lifted on Aug. 9

in Cobourg: Declared July 23 and lifted on Aug. 9 Cornerstone Family Violence Prevention Centre women’s shelter in Cobourg: Declared July 21 and lifted Aug. 2 (reported on Aug. 10).