COVID-19: Peterborough reports death, 6 new hospitalizations; new outbreaks at PRHC, Fairhaven LTC

For the seventh week in a row, Peterborough Public Health’s community risk index for COVID-19 remains at “moderate risk,” however, hospitalizations have reached a “high” status, according to an update released Wednesday afternoon.

The risk index uses a number of factors such as case rate, hospitalizations, deaths, PCR test positivity, rapid antigen test positivity and wastewater surveillance in the region.

Compared to Aug. 3, hospitalizations went from “moderate” to “high” and deaths dropped from “moderate” to “low.” All other indicators remained unchanged since the Aug. 3 update.

The health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Lab-confirmed deaths: 92 since the pandemic was declared — one more since the Aug. 3 update with the death of a vaccinated man in his 70s, the health unit reports. On March 11, the health unit removed three deaths reported early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial reporting methodology.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 100 since the Aug. 3 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 265— up from 259 reported on Aug. 3 and 231 reported on July 20. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 8,225 since the pandemic began.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Wednesday, Aug. 10 reported 18 inpatients. There were a record-high 40 inpatients reported on April 22. The health unit reports 375 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — up from 369 cases reported on Aug. 3. There have been 46 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since June 27. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Resolved cases: The 7,868 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.6 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports 365,983 364,869 doses administered — 1,114 more doses since the Aug. 3 update.

Eligible residents: 84 per cent have one dose, 81 per cent have two doses, 55 per cent have three doses and 17 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 70+): 100 per cent have two doses, 94 per cent have three doses, 60 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose, 90 per cent have two doses, 65 per cent have three doses and 21 per cent have four doses.

Adults (age 18-69): 88 per cent have one dose, 86 per cent have two doses, 57 per cent have three doses and 11 per cent have four doses.

Youth (age 12-17): 79 per cent have one dose, 75 per cent have two doses and 17 per cent have three doses

Children (ages 5-11): 47 per cent have one dose and 35 per cent have two doses.

COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening next week. To book please use the provincial vaccine booking system online at https://t.co/EW57JD4F95 or call 1-833-943-3900. PLEASE NOTE: walk-ins for under 5 clinics ONLY! pic.twitter.com/d0GqJINIw3 — Peterborough Public Health (@Ptbohealth) August 5, 2022

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. North (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked either online at https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. New outbreaks declared since the Aug. 3 update:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Outbreak declared Aug. 9 on the D1 unit (psychiatric intensive care)

: Outbreak declared Aug. 9 on the D1 unit (psychiatric intensive care) Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Rivierside 3 area. Two cases were initially reported Aug. 7, the home reports.

in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8 with three confirmed cases in the Rivierside 3 area. Two cases were initially reported Aug. 7, the home reports. Pleasant Meadow Manor retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8

retirement home in Norwood: Declared Aug. 8 Congregate living facility (no. 48) in Peterborough: Declared Aug. 8

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Outbreaks declared Aug. 3 on Unit C3 (inpatients emergency department)

: Outbreaks declared Aug. 3 on Unit C3 (inpatients emergency department) Congregate living facility (no. 47) in Peterborough: Declared July 27

(no. 47) in Peterborough: Declared July 27 Peterborough Retirement Residence : Declared July 27

: Declared July 27 Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared July 18

in Peterborough: Declared July 18 Congregate living facility (No. 46): Declared July 22

(No. 46): Declared July 22 Springdale Country Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 19.

Outbreaks over:

Applewood Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared July 28 and lifted on Aug. 9.

in Peterborough: Declared July 28 and lifted on Aug. 9. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Declared July 14 in the Riverside 4 area. Lifted on Aug. 5.

The health unit has reported 170 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.