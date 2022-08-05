Ontario’s 7th COVID-19 wave has peaked, province’s top doctor says

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.

Dr. Kieran Moore says key indicators such as hospital admissions and the COVID-19 wastewater signal are declining.

Public Health Ontario says COVID-19 case rates decreased in 22 of Ontario’s 34 health units for the week ending July 30, with per cent positivity down slightly week over week, and hospital admissions decreasing to 306 compared to 463 the previous week.

There were 46 COVID-19 deaths reported for the week ending July 30, compared to 75 the week before.

Moore says he anticipates that the overall risk and impact on the health sector will continue decreasing through August.

Story continues below advertisement

He also says a fall wave of COVID-19 may not be as bad as he would have predicted a few months ago, given that so many people have been infected with the Omicron variant, combined with protection from high immunization rates and the fact that a new variant of concern has not yet emerged.