COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes, 4 new hospitalized cases, ICU admission

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a death along with 72 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past five days, according to data released on Monday morning.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of noon Monday.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 98 — down from 131 reported on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 126 reported on Aug. 8. The 72 new cases include 35 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 31 in Northumberland County and six in Haliburton County. Among the 98 active cases, there are 43 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 41 in Northumberland County and 14 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 117 lab-confirmed deaths — one more since the Aug. 10 update — and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared. There have been 54 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 19 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 189 reported so far in 2022 — four new admissions since Aug. 10 — with 85 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 90 in Northumberland County (two more) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — one more since the Aug. 10 update. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 19 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Monday. COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in two of the 19 patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Story continues below advertisement

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,392 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,154 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,145 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 744 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” Active outbreaks as of Monday

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12

long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12 Ross Memorial Hospital (medical middle unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 11.

(medical middle unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 11. Palisade Gardens Retirement Communit y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10

y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10 Community Living Campbellford/Brighton : Declared Aug. 8

: Declared Aug. 8 Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8 Fenelon Court (Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6.

(Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6. Ross Memorial Hospital (medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5.

(medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5. Canadian Centre for Addiction (congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7.

(congregate setting) in Port Hope: Declared Aug. 7. Central East Correctional Centre (unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5.

(unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5. Port Hope Extendicare in Port Hope: Declared July 31.

in Port Hope: Declared July 31. Hope Street Terrace (second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29

(second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29 Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon: Declared July 18.

Outbreaks declared over since Aug. 10:

Story continues below advertisement

Community Living Durham North in Port Perry: Declared Aug. 2 and lifted Aug. 15.

in Port Perry: Declared Aug. 2 and lifted Aug. 15. Roseglen Village for Seniors retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25 and lifted on Aug. 15.

retirement home in Port Hope: Declared July 25 and lifted on Aug. 15. Transition House (facility-wide) in Cobourg: declared Aug. 3 and lifted on Aug. 14.

(facility-wide) in Cobourg: declared Aug. 3 and lifted on Aug. 14. Victoria Manor long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak. Lifted on Aug. 12.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared July 18 as a facility-wide outbreak. Lifted on Aug. 12. Northumberland Hills Hospital (units 2A, 2B and rehab) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3 and lifted Aug. 11.

(units 2A, 2B and rehab) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 3 and lifted Aug. 11. Cobourg Retirement Residence: Declared July 23 and lifted on Aug. 9