Crime

Police seek suspects after ‘offensive’ graffiti found on businesses in Bowmanville, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 12:56 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

Police are investigating after “offensive” graffiti was found on commercial properties in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Aug. 13, sometime after 11:30 p.m., a suspect or suspects spray painted “several commercial buildings” along Baseline Road, east of Liberty Street south.

Read more: ‘Scared for my life’: Bowmanville ‘road rage’ dispute goes viral

Police said the businesses were spray painted with “offensive language and symbols.”

“There are no suspect descriptors at this time; however investigators are looking for any video surveillance in the area that may assist with this investigation,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
