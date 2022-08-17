Police seek suspects after ‘offensive’ graffiti found on businesses in Bowmanville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after “offensive” graffiti was found on commercial properties in Bowmanville, Ont.

Durham Regional Police said on Aug. 13, sometime after 11:30 p.m., a suspect or suspects spray painted “several commercial buildings” along Baseline Road, east of Liberty Street south.

Police said the businesses were spray painted with “offensive language and symbols.”

“There are no suspect descriptors at this time; however investigators are looking for any video surveillance in the area that may assist with this investigation,” officers said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.