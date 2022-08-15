Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Young Montreal man charged with attempted murder in LaSalle stabbing case

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 3:27 pm
Montreal police say Benjamin Webster, 18, was charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack from June 2022. View image in full screen
Montreal police say Benjamin Webster, 18, was charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack from June 2022. Montreal police

Montreal police say an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a pedestrian last week, as the investigation continues into two other similar attacks.

The department issued a statement Monday saying Benjamin Webster was arrested at his home last Thursday after he was the “subject of an intensive police search for several weeks.” Investigators also searched the accused’s home.

His arrest comes after a pedestrian was attacked near the Paul-Séguin Park around 9:30 p.m. in the LaSalle borough on June 4. The victim was stabbed in the neck, according to police.

Read more: Violent night in Montreal sends 3 people to hospital in separate stabbings

Police say Webster appeared and was charged at the city’s courthouse with attempted murder last Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

“The motive for the crime remains unknown at this time,” police said.

The arrest comes as investigators are looking into two other similar stabbings over the last few months. Police say they are still investigating attacks that took place on May 31 and July 7 — and both of which occurred in LaSalle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or their local police station. It is also possible to contact investigators anonymously by calling the Info-Crime Montréal hotline at 514-393-1133.

