Canada

Violent night in Montreal sends 3 people to hospital in separate stabbings

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 9:34 am
Montreal police say no arrests have been made so far in either of the incidents. View image in full screen
Montreal police say no arrests have been made so far in either of the incidents. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Three people are in hospital Friday morning as Montreal police investigate a pair of separate stabbings.

In the first incident, police say a fight between two groups of people turned violent.

At around 3:30 a.m. two men were sent to hospital with stab wounds to the upper body.

Police say the incident happened in the heart of downtown at the corner Ste-Catherine and de la Montagne streets.

A 23-year old and a 29-year-old are in hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other is currently in a stable state of health, according to police spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

Read more: Violent crime in Montreal up in 2021 compared with 2020: SPVM report

“We will be looking at security footage to see if any of the store cameras captured the events to identify any suspects or witnesses,” Comtois said.

Both victim are not known to police service, Comtois said.

Meanwhile, police say a 24-year-old man’s life is no longer in danger after an overnight stabbing in Lasalle.

At around 10:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to a 911 call reporting a violent altercation in Ouellette Park near Robert and Serre streets.

Police say the man suffered injuries his upper body. He is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in either incident.

