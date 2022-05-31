Montreal police investigate after man stabbed in LaSalle fight

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Montreal’s LaSalle borough early Tuesday.
Montreal police say a fight broke out between two people near the intersection of Bishop Power Boulevard and George Street.
The victim suffered injuries to his upper body. Police say he was taken to hospital and his condition is serious, but stable.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.
— with files from the Canadian Press
