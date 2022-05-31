Menu

Canada

Montreal police investigate after man stabbed in LaSalle fight

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 31, 2022 9:56 am
Montreal police say the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital early Tuesday. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital early Tuesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A 19-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed in Montreal’s LaSalle borough early Tuesday.

Montreal police say a fight broke out between two people near the intersection of Bishop Power Boulevard and George Street.

Read more: Home struck by gunfire Monday night in Rivière-des-Prairies: Montreal police

The victim suffered injuries to his upper body. Police say he was taken to hospital and his condition is serious, but stable.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

with files from the Canadian Press

