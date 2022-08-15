Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec auditor general to release review on province’s finances ahead of election

By Philip Croucher Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 7:52 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2022 campaign will feature a bigger number of Indigenous candidates than ever before' Quebec election 2022 campaign will feature a bigger number of Indigenous candidates than ever before
The former mayor of Kuujjuaq, Tunu Napartuk, was unveiled as the Liberal candidate in the riding of Ungava in Quebec’s October election. He’s one of several Indigenous candidates who are stepping forward to represent Quebec’s big political parties. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, one of the thorny questions they’re having to address is about the existence of systemic racism.

Quebec’s auditor general is releasing her review today of the finance minister’s pre-election report on the province’s finances.

Guylaine Leclerc is tasked with determining whether the financial forecasts, estimates and assumptions made ahead of the October provincial election are plausible.

Finance Minister Eric Girard will present his pre-election financial report later today, after Leclerc releases her review.

Read more: ‘Vote for Real’: Quebec Liberal Party unveils election slogan

The purpose of Leclerc’s review is to ensure that the party that wins the Oct. 3 election can’t say it is surprised by an unexpected deficit or surplus after it takes office.

Her report also gives all the political parties the same framework to work with when producing costed election platforms.

Story continues below advertisement

Leclerc is scheduled to speak with reporters at 10 a.m. and Girard’s news conference is scheduled around one hour later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2022.

Francois Legault tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagelection Quebec tagElection 2022 Quebec tagOctober 3 election tagQuebec votes 2022 tagQuebec voting day tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers