Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

‘Vote for Real’: Quebec Liberal Party unveils election slogan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2022 3:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Young Liberals Convention held to lure Quebec’s youth vote' Young Liberals Convention held to lure Quebec’s youth vote
Young Liberals Convention held to lure Quebec's youth vote

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has a new slogan: “Real issues. Real solutions.”

The tagline was announced Saturday by party leader Dominique Anglade during her opening speech at the 40th convention of the party’s youth wing in Montreal, less than two months before the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Anglade focused on cost-of-living issues, highlighting the dizzying rise of inflation, home prices and grocery bills.

READ MORE: Judge suspends two articles of Quebec’s new language law regarding legal translations

She accused Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec, which is leading in the polls, of trying to “sow division” and avoid accountability, asserting that “diversity is a strength, not a weakness,” and that the Liberals will defend the rights of all Quebecers.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberal platform, released in June, pledges to lower taxes for the middle class, scrap the welcome tax for first-time homebuyers and convert all non-subsidized daycares to subsidized ones for universal access to spaces at $8.70 a day.

Anglade also pointed to lengthening wait-lists for family doctors and an exhausted health-care system, worn down over two-and-a-half years by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Quebec election 2022 campaign will feature a bigger number of Indigenous candidates than ever before' Quebec election 2022 campaign will feature a bigger number of Indigenous candidates than ever before
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec politics tagLiberals tagConservatives tagElection tagQuebec Liberal Party tagCAQ tagQuebec Solidaire tagQuebec election tagQuebec Liberals tagDominique Anglade tagSlogan tagQS tagQuebec 2022 provincial election tagQuebec fall election tagVote for Real tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers