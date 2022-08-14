‘Vote for Real’: Quebec Liberal Party unveils election slogan

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has a new slogan: “Real issues. Real solutions.”

The tagline was announced Saturday by party leader Dominique Anglade during her opening speech at the 40th convention of the party’s youth wing in Montreal, less than two months before the Oct. 3 provincial election.

Anglade focused on cost-of-living issues, highlighting the dizzying rise of inflation, home prices and grocery bills.

She accused Premier François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec, which is leading in the polls, of trying to “sow division” and avoid accountability, asserting that “diversity is a strength, not a weakness,” and that the Liberals will defend the rights of all Quebecers.

The Liberal platform, released in June, pledges to lower taxes for the middle class, scrap the welcome tax for first-time homebuyers and convert all non-subsidized daycares to subsidized ones for universal access to spaces at $8.70 a day.

Anglade also pointed to lengthening wait-lists for family doctors and an exhausted health-care system, worn down over two-and-a-half years by the COVID-19 pandemic.