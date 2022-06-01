Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier under fire for promising another inflation cheque, if re-elected

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 11:16 am
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition during question period, at the Legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, May 12, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition during question period, at the Legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, May 12, 2022. jqb

The province’s premier has come under fire for pledging to send out another cheque to Quebecers to help offset the impact of inflation ⁠— but only if his party is re-elected next fall.

François Legault made the comment during question period at the national assembly Tuesday. He said Coalition Avenir Québec members discussed the rising cost of living during its convention over the weekend.

“There will be an election campaign,” Legault said in the provincial legislature. “The Liberal Party is proposing to lift sales taxes on certain products. We prefer the approach of giving a cheque and letting Quebecers choose.”

In the spring budget, his government announced a one-time $500 payment for adults who earn less than $100,000 per year. But the premier says the estimated impact of inflation is “more than that” now.

Read more: Quebec budget includes $500 payment to adult residents, if you make $100,000 or less

Story continues below advertisement

“So we will have the opportunity, during the election campaign, each of the parties, to explain what we are going to do by the end of 2022,” Legault said.

The pledge has ruffled feathers among the Opposition parties, which slammed Legault and accused him of trying to curry favour with voters.

Trending Stories

Parti Québécois MNA Pascal Bérubé told reporters Wednesday that he had never seen such a proposal during his time in politics. He said Legault is trying to “buy out an election.”

“Vote CAQ, receive later. It’s appalling,” he said. “Are we trying to buy Quebecers?

“We cannot say to Quebecers who are suffering: ‘We know that you are suffering, but you have to elect us to have access to money.’ That is not right.”

Read more: A Montreal woman is struggling to make ends meet with a good salary. She’s not alone

Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, co-spokesperson of Québec solidaire, compared Legault’s management to patching potholes.

“So he patches the pothole, he sends a cheque, then six months later he finds out that it didn’t work,” Nadeau-Dubois said.

“Then he re-patches the pothole with another cheque. A patchwork attitude won’t get us out of the cost-of-living crisis. It will not work.”

Story continues below advertisement

with files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley and The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec’s finance minister defends his budget in one-on-one interview' Quebec’s finance minister defends his budget in one-on-one interview
Quebec’s finance minister defends his budget in one-on-one interview – Mar 22, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagParti Quebecois tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagQuebec Solidaire tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagLegault campaign promise tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers