Canada

Quebec finance minister to table budget that is expected to address inflation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 9:17 am
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, left, a high-five from Quebec Premier Francois Legault after he presented his budget in the legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, March 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, left, a high-five from Quebec Premier Francois Legault after he presented his budget in the legislature, in Quebec City, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard will table a budget today for the 2022-23 fiscal year, just over six months ahead of the provincial election.

The budget comes as the Quebec government is facing pressure to help residents cope with inflation and the rising cost of living as it continues to chart a course toward pandemic recovery.

Girard said in February his spring budget would be responsible and focused on sound management of government priorities such as health and education.

Opposition politicians have called on the government to freeze hydro rates or reduce the tax on gasoline.

Premier Francois Legault, however, has indicated he prefers instead to give money directly back to Quebecers in this election year.

A November economic update projected a deficit of $6.8 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year — down from the $12.3 billion forecasted in last year’s spring budget — and GDP growth of 6.5 per cent.

Girard has said the province aims to return to balanced budgets by the 2027-28 fiscal year.

