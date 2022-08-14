Menu

Crime

Montreal man, 55, sent to hospital in critical condition after beaten downtown

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 3:09 pm
A man was sent to hospital in critical condition overnight Saturday after he was savagely beaten by a group of individuals in downtown Montreal, according to police.

Authorities were called around 1 a.m. to Poupart Street near the Ontario Street intersection in the city’s Ville Marie borough.

At the scene officers located the 55-year-old victim with severe injuries to his upper body. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive.

READ MORE: Quebec coroner orders public inquiry into Montreal shooting deaths

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No arrests have been made.

Police cannot say how many suspects they believe attacked the man, nor the reason for the attack.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway.

— With files from the Canadian Press

