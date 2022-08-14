Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 2 outside Mississauga club for alleged gun, drug-related offences

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 11:21 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police have laid charges against two men for firearm and drug-related offences near a Mississauga nightclub.

Peel Regional Police said officers were conducting enhanced patrols around HER Adult Entertainment Club at 1325 Eglinton Avenue when they investigated a vehicle in the nightclub’s parking lot.

The investigation began just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said.

Read more: Car with 2 loaded guns inside stopped in Mississauga, police say

Police arrested 25-year-old El Salih from Brampton and Kafi Ali, 26, from Toronto. “As a result of the arrest, officers located and seized a 40-caliber handgun from the vehicle,” Peel police said.

The pair were charged with multiple offences, including possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm, trafficking in a controlled substance and careless storage of a firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

Both men were held for a bail hearing and appeared in court in Brampton.

Read more: Police warn of ‘heightened risks’ associated with Mississauga’s HER nightclub

On Friday, Peel Regional Police issued a public safety alert in relation to what they say are “heightened risks” associated to HER Adult Entertainment Club.

Investigators said officers have responded to over two dozen incidents in and around the nightclub since Jan. 1, 2021.

Throughout the incidents, officers have seized six firearms, investigated four separate shootings and had multiple other priority calls involving disorderly behaviour.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagBrampton tagPeel Region tagPRP tagHer nightclub tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers