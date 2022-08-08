Menu

Crime

Car with 2 loaded guns inside stopped in Mississauga, police say

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 12:16 pm
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police badge is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Three people have been arrested after they were allegedly found with firearms near a Mississauga nightclub, police say.

Peel Regional Police said officers from its strategic tactical enforcement program conducted a traffic stop in the area around HER Nightclub at 1295 Eglinton Road at around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

During the stop, officers said they located two loaded firearms in the possession of three individuals.

Police arrested 21-year-old Chante Franklin from the City of Waterloo.

Kevin Oware, a 20-year-old man, was also arrested and charged.

A third person — 19-year-old Eleijah-Keashaun Robinson from Brampton — was arrested as well.

Each of the individuals face multiple charges including two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and having care or control of a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

All three attended court in Brampton.

On Saturday, police issued an appeal identifying four suspects following a shooting on June 24 in the parking lot of HER nightclub.

Peel police told Global News the two incidents were not thought to be related.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

