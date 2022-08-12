Police warn of ‘heightened risks’ associated with Mississauga’s HER nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police have issued a public safety alert in relation to what they say are “heightened risks” associated to a nightclub in Mississauga.

Police said the risks are associated with members of the public attending HER Adult Entertainment Club and the areas surrounding that address at 1325 Eglinton Avenue East.

Investigators said officers have responded to over two dozen incidents in and around the nightclub since Jan. 1, 2021.

Throughout the incidents, officers have seized six firearms, investigated four separate shootings and had multiple other priority calls involving disorderly behaviour.

The force said it is working to mitigate public safety risks associated with the club and area.

It has allocated more police resources to responding to calls for service at the establishment that “impact our ability to respond to other priority calls promptly.”