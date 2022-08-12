Emergencies Act used after lack of ‘breakthrough’ with convoy demonstrators: feds

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government’s unprecedented decision to invoke the Emergencies Act came after suggestions of a potential “breakthrough” with demonstrators associated with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” came to naught.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed a report first published by the Toronto Star on Thursday evening, acknowledging that federal officials had been told a “breakthrough” might be possible before it became clear municipal negotiations had failed.

“The potential for a breakthrough referred to negotiations led principally by the City of Ottawa with illegal blockaders in the days before the invocation of the Emergencies Act,” said Alex Cohen, director of communications for Mendicino in an email to Global News.

“The government closely monitored the status of negotiations, which were disavowed by many associated with the so-called Freedom Convoy and were ultimately unsuccessful. The government considered this as a factor in the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.”

Participants in the demonstration encamped and blockaded city streets for three weeks in late January and February 2022, including the residential communities in the downtown core.

During that time, participants blasted truck and air horns for hours on end, including through the night. Ottawa police said they received hundreds of reports from residents of harassing, threatening and abusive conduct, along with hateful conduct, traffic violations and municipal bylaw violations.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson had claimed on Feb. 13 that he’d reached a “backchannel” deal with convoy organizers to have their trucks leave residential areas in the core by the following day.

However, while a small number of vehicles shifted, the majority remained encamped in those areas until the major police operation that began to clear out the demonstration on Feb. 18.

The government invoked the Emergencies Act in the late afternoon of Feb. 14.

The next day, Peter Sloly resigned as chief of the Ottawa Police Service over intense criticism of his decision to allow the convoy to encamp, despite public statements from participants prior to their arrival that expressed a clear intention to dig in.

Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 23.

Cohen cited the characterization of the challenge given by the Canadian Association of the Chiefs of Police at the time, which described “unprecedented demonstrations, protests, occupations, and acts of civil disobedience.”

“Prior to invoking the Emergencies Act, existing authorities were ineffective at restoring public safety,” he said, and pointed to documents filed by the government in Federal Court last week in response to a challenge of the invocation of the Act by associates of the convoy organizers.

Those documents, he said, emphasized that Ottawa was seeing a “significant escalation in the boldness of the protestors” in the nation’s capital, including a flood of hoax calls to the city’s 911 lines.

He said “indications of weapons on site” at the blockade in Coutts, Alta., posed a risk to the safety of people there, including police, and that attempts to dismantle a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., were forced to stall after police became outnumbered by demonstrators.

“More broadly, the documents show how Canada was at risk of ongoing economic losses of 0.1-0.2% of GDP for every week the blockades went on,” Cohen added, citing the court documents.

The latter point has been one of particular contention amid questions over whether the risks of economic damage from the blockades at border crossings were justified.

A Global News assessment of cross-border trade data from the time showed only a small decrease in trade volume, and what appeared to be a quick recovery as truckers found alternate routes.

Thomas Carrique, commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, told a parliamentary committee in March that the force had deemed the convoy a national security threat one week prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. He did not specify what led to that determination.

Ottawa police repeatedly came under heated criticism from residents struggling to understand why the force allowed the convoy to encamp in residential streets, which surround Parliament Hill, as well as over concerns about a lack of enforcement of the laws and local ordinances.

Steve Bell, interim chief of the Ottawa Police Service, said during that March parliamentary committee there were 230 arrests with 118 people criminally charged with more than 400 criminal counts to date.

He was asked whether he would describe the convoy as “peaceful” and “unobtrusive.”

“No, I wouldn’t,” he answered.