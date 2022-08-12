Menu

Canada

Emergencies Act used after lack of ‘breakthrough’ with convoy demonstrators: feds

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 11:55 am
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government' Freeland says Ottawa convoy was ‘agonizing’ time for Canadians, government
During a special joint committee on the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told Sen. Peter Harder that the period the so-called "Freedom Convoy" encamped in downtown Ottawa was an "agonizing time" for both Canadians and those in government. She said they had to balance "serious things against each other." She also said they had spoken with business owners and industry leaders who expressed concerns about the convoy's impact – Jun 14, 2022

The federal government’s unprecedented decision to invoke the Emergencies Act came after suggestions of a potential “breakthrough” with demonstrators associated with the so-called “Freedom Convoy” came to naught.

In a statement on Friday, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed a report first published by the Toronto Star on Thursday evening, acknowledging that federal officials had been told a “breakthrough” might be possible before it became clear municipal negotiations had failed.

“The potential for a breakthrough referred to negotiations led principally by the City of Ottawa with illegal blockaders in the days before the invocation of the Emergencies Act,” said Alex Cohen, director of communications for Mendicino in an email to Global News.

“The government closely monitored the status of negotiations, which were disavowed by many associated with the so-called Freedom Convoy and were ultimately unsuccessful. The government considered this as a factor in the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.”

Read more: Ottawa mayor made a ‘backchannel’ deal to remove convoy from ‘residential’ areas

Participants in the demonstration encamped and blockaded city streets for three weeks in late January and February 2022, including the residential communities in the downtown core.

During that time, participants blasted truck and air horns for hours on end, including through the night. Ottawa police said they received hundreds of reports from residents of harassing, threatening and abusive conduct, along with hateful conduct, traffic violations and municipal bylaw violations.

Read more: Ottawa mayor made a ‘backchannel’ deal to remove convoy from ‘residential’ areas

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson had claimed on Feb. 13 that he’d reached a “backchannel” deal with convoy organizers to have their trucks leave residential areas in the core by the following day.

However, while a small number of vehicles shifted, the majority remained encamped in those areas until the major police operation that began to clear out the demonstration on Feb. 18.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest' Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest
Ottawa residents express relief after police clear out convoy protest – Feb 20, 2022

The government invoked the Emergencies Act in the late afternoon of Feb. 14.

Trending Stories
The next day, Peter Sloly resigned as chief of the Ottawa Police Service over intense criticism of his decision to allow the convoy to encamp, despite public statements from participants prior to their arrival that expressed a clear intention to dig in.

Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 23.

Read more: Watson’s backdoor dealing with ‘freedom convoy’ is harmful, say some Ottawa residents

Cohen cited the characterization of the challenge given by the Canadian Association of the Chiefs of Police at the time, which described “unprecedented demonstrations, protests, occupations, and acts of civil disobedience.”

“Prior to invoking the Emergencies Act, existing authorities were ineffective at restoring public safety,” he said, and pointed to documents filed by the government in Federal Court last week in response to a challenge of the invocation of the Act by associates of the convoy organizers.

Those documents, he said, emphasized that Ottawa was seeing a “significant escalation in the boldness of the protestors” in the nation’s capital, including a flood of hoax calls to the city’s 911 lines.

He said “indications of weapons on site” at the blockade in Coutts, Alta., posed a risk to the safety of people there, including police, and that attempts to dismantle a blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., were forced to stall after police became outnumbered by demonstrators.

“More broadly, the documents show how Canada was at risk of ongoing economic losses of 0.1-0.2% of GDP for every week the blockades went on,” Cohen added, citing the court documents.

Read more: The economic nightmare that wasn’t? Border blockades had little effect on trade, data reveals

The latter point has been one of particular contention amid questions over whether the risks of economic damage from the blockades at border crossings were justified.

A Global News assessment of cross-border trade data from the time showed only a small decrease in trade volume, and what appeared to be a quick recovery as truckers found alternate routes.

Read more: Ottawa convoy deemed national security threat a week before Emergencies Act: police

Thomas Carrique, commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police, told a parliamentary committee in March that the force had deemed the convoy a national security threat one week prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act. He did not specify what led to that determination.

Ottawa police repeatedly came under heated criticism from residents struggling to understand why the force allowed the convoy to encamp in residential streets, which surround Parliament Hill, as well as over concerns about a lack of enforcement of the laws and local ordinances.

Steve Bell, interim chief of the Ottawa Police Service, said during that March parliamentary committee there were 230 arrests with 118 people criminally charged with more than 400 criminal counts to date.

He was asked whether he would describe the convoy as “peaceful” and “unobtrusive.”

“No, I wouldn’t,” he answered.

Click to play video: 'Misinformation fuels copycats as Ottawa convoy gains international support' Misinformation fuels copycats as Ottawa convoy gains international support
Misinformation fuels copycats as Ottawa convoy gains international support – Feb 9, 2022
Freedom Convoy tagTrucker Convoy tagfreedom convoy 2022 tagEmergencies Act tagOttawa Convoy tagottawa trucker convoy tagJustin Trudeau Emergencies Act tagmarco mendicino emergencies act tagottawa convoy 2022 tag

