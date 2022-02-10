Menu

Canada

Ottawa police face ‘flood’ of fake 911 calls; city hacked as trucker convoy continues

By Amanda Connolly & Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 10, 2022 10:14 am
Click to play video: 'Ottawa police concerned over safety of children among convoy protesters' Ottawa police concerned over safety of children among convoy protesters
As Ottawa police take action on defiant and highly determined protesters, officers' concerns are rising for the well-being of children who were brought along to the convoy's occupation. Abigail Bimman spoke to some of the children's parents on why they brought them there.

Frustrations and conflicts tied to the trucker convoy in Ottawa are spilling over onto new fronts Thursday, with police reporting “a concerted effort to flood” 911 lines, protesters mobilizing at the local airport and hackers taking aim at city council.

Earlier in the day, city officials had warned of traffic disruptions at the city’s international airport as the trucker convoy encamped across the city enters its 14th day, and some members appeared to be encircling the airport.

That now appears to have ended, but it remains unclear whether the group will move to a different site or return to the airport.

Ottawa police had told Global News they are “aware” of the convoy’s presence at the airport and shortly after, issued a tweet warning of attempts to target emergency lines.

“We are aware of a concerted effort to flood our 911 and non-emergency policing reporting line. This endangers lives and is completely unacceptable,” the police service said.

“It is a crime to unnecessarily call 911 or our non-emergency number (613-236-1222). We track calls and will charge anyone deliberately interfering with emergencies.”

Read more: Police warn about significant delays at Ambassador Bridge as protest continues into 4th day

The warning comes as the convoy continues to spread out to sites across the city, and police remain under continued pressure from frustrated residents to end the convoy.

Federal, provincial and municipal leaders are now calling the activities of the convoy “unlawful” and “illegal,” and Ottawa police have said they are worried about the presence of children in roughly one-quarter of the vehicles still encamped around the city.

Child services have been engaged, officials said earlier in the week.

The Ontario Ministry of Child and Youth Services said it could not comment on whether any investigations have been opened by local aid societies into the welfare of the children in the trucks.

More to come.

