Crime

Pedestrian in serious, life-threatening condition after collision in downtown Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 10, 2022 1:03 pm
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Calgary Police Service vehicle. A pedestrian is in serious, life-threatening condition after a crash in downtown Calgary on Tuesday afternoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A pedestrian is in serious, life-threatening condition after a crash in downtown Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the intersection of 5 Avenue S.E. and Macleod Trail S.E. for reports of a collision at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Police said a woman in her 20s was waiting to cross at the intersection when a silver Jeep Gladiator entered the intersection as she tried to cross.

The driver was traveling at high speed, passed other traffic and ran a red light, according to police.

The crash blocked the eastbound left lanes and northbound through lanes, and police closed 5 Avenue S.E. between 1 Street and Macleod Trail S.E. for a period of time.

Read more: Pedestrian involved in crash in downtown Calgary

The woman was struck by the front driver’s side of the Jeep Gladiator and the vehicle fled along 5 Avenue, police said in a release on Wednesday morning. She was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police located the vehicle in a residential parkade in Bridgeland, in the 900 block of Centre Avenue N.E. Officers are still investigating the identity of the driver.

The CPS is asking people for dashcam footage from the downtown core, including Edmonton Trail and Memorial Drive, at or around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The footage may help officers in their investigation, police said in Wednesday’s statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

