Emergency crews are helping a pedestrian who was involved in a crash in downtown Calgary.

According to a City of Calgary Transportation tweet on Tuesday afternoon, the crash happened in the area of Macleod Trail and 5 Avenue S.E.

The crash blocked the eastbound left lanes and northbound thru lanes, the tweet said.

Motorists were told to expect delays in the area and to watch for other Calgarians.

ALERT: Emergency services are helping a pedestrian involved in an incident on Macleod Tr and 5 Ave SE. Blocking the EB left lanes and NB thru lanes. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians. Expect delays in the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/iQixC0Tz0e — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) August 9, 2022

–More to come…