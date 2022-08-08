Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate pair of weekend stabbings

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 11:47 pm
Winnipeg police investigate pair of weekend stabbings - image View image in full screen
John Woods/The Canadian Press

Two people were taken to hospital after a pair of stabbings in the city early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police received a report a woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street.

Officers found a 43-year-old woman who required emergency medical care and used a tourniquet and a chest seal. She was taken to hospital in critical conditions, but later upgraded to stable condition.

Several hours later, just after 5 a.m., officers say a man was robbed and stabbed at a residence in the 600 block of Stella Avenue.

Recent violence alarming, but nothing new for police, says chief

Police say the man came from another area, and was approached by an unknown suspect armed with a machete. He was then robbed of his bike and personal property, and struck with the weapon.

The 48-year-old victim also needed emergency medical care and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Police continue to look for suspects in both cases.

 

 

