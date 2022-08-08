Winnipeg police investigate pair of weekend stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were taken to hospital after a pair of stabbings in the city early Saturday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police received a report a woman had been stabbed at a residence in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street.

Officers found a 43-year-old woman who required emergency medical care and used a tourniquet and a chest seal. She was taken to hospital in critical conditions, but later upgraded to stable condition.

Several hours later, just after 5 a.m., officers say a man was robbed and stabbed at a residence in the 600 block of Stella Avenue.

Police say the man came from another area, and was approached by an unknown suspect armed with a machete. He was then robbed of his bike and personal property, and struck with the weapon.

The 48-year-old victim also needed emergency medical care and was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Police continue to look for suspects in both cases.