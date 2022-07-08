Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police chief to speak on recent violence at The Forks

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 8, 2022 12:23 pm
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth. Global News / File

Winnipeg’s police chief will speak Friday afternoon about recent incidents of violence at The Forks.

Danny Smyth will address media at 1 p.m. from police headquarters.

Safety at The Forks has been a serious concern for many Winnipeggers after a spate of violence in recent weeks, which culminated in an assault on Ukrainian refugees in a Canada Day stabbing incident.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating another stabbing at The Forks

On Thursday, Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman said he wanted a response from police, who have yet to address the situation directly.

Trending Stories

The Winnipeg Police Association also called for Smyth to speak publicly on the spike in violence.

Police said Thursday that three teens have been arrested in connection with a June 29 stabbing at the popular downtown meeting spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

Click to play video: 'Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says' Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says
Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg Police Service tagThe Forks tagcrime in winnipeg tagViolent crime tagDanny Smyth tagWinnipeg Police Chief tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers