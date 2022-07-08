Winnipeg police chief to speak on recent violence at The Forks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg’s police chief will speak Friday afternoon about recent incidents of violence at The Forks.

Danny Smyth will address media at 1 p.m. from police headquarters.

Safety at The Forks has been a serious concern for many Winnipeggers after a spate of violence in recent weeks, which culminated in an assault on Ukrainian refugees in a Canada Day stabbing incident.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating another stabbing at The Forks

On Thursday, Winnipeg mayor Brian Bowman said he wanted a response from police, who have yet to address the situation directly.

The Winnipeg Police Association also called for Smyth to speak publicly on the spike in violence.

Police said Thursday that three teens have been arrested in connection with a June 29 stabbing at the popular downtown meeting spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News will stream the press conference on this page.

0:33 Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says