Winnipeg police investigating another stabbing at The Forks

Another violent incident has taken place at The Forks.

Winnipeg Police Service confirm to Global News a stabbing took place around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Canada Day.

Two victims were identified by police. There is no word on injuries or arrests at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and more info is expected at a later date.

Read more: Winnipeg police make several arrests after The Forks double stabbing

This is just one of the latest violent acts that happened at The Forks recently.

Two people were stabbed and one was treated for non-stabbing related injuries after an incident on Wednesday.

A daughter and father were also attacked by a group of people on Monday.

The Forks told Global News it has reached out to Winnipeg police and the Downtown Community Safety Partnership for more support.

A spokesperson also said security has been increased.