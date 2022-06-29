Winnipeg police make several arrests after The Forks double stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating a second violent incident at The Forks in as many days.

Police say officers were called to a report of a stabbing outside The Forks Market around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Three adult victims were found. Two men were rushed to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds and a woman who had not been stabbed was treated for minor injuries.

The two men have since been upgraded to stable condition, police said in a release Wednesday.

Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday – Jun 15, 2022

With help from the tactical support team six suspects — four youths and two adults — were taken into custody nearby.

Police haven’t said if charges have been laid.

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The stabbings came just hours after police have previously said a father and his adult daughter were robbed and assaulted at The Forks Monday night.

Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police

In a release Tuesday, police said the victims were in a parking lot at The Forks when a group of girls approached and demanded money around 8 p.m.

They say the man was punched and kicked in the head after refusing to hand over cash. Police say the man’s daughter was also assaulted as she called 9-1-1.

Two teen girls, aged 13 and 15, are facing robbery-related charges and a warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old girl for similar charges in that case.

There’s no indication from police that the two assaults are related.