Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg police make several arrests after The Forks double stabbing

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 29, 2022 3:11 pm
Winnipeg police say four youths and two adults were taken into custody after two men were stabbed at The Forks early Tuesday. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police say four youths and two adults were taken into custody after two men were stabbed at The Forks early Tuesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a second violent incident at The Forks in as many days.

Police say officers were called to a report of a stabbing outside The Forks Market around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police

Three adult victims were found. Two men were rushed to hospital in critical condition with stab wounds and a woman who had not been stabbed was treated for minor injuries.

The two men have since been upgraded to stable condition, police said in a release Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday' Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday
Winnipeg cops investigate fatal Pembina Highway stabbing on Wednesday – Jun 15, 2022

With help from the tactical support team six suspects — four youths and two adults — were taken into custody nearby.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Police haven’t said if charges have been laid.

Read more: Two people taken to hospital after St. Boniface crash

The major crimes unit continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

The stabbings came just hours after police have previously said a father and his adult daughter were robbed and assaulted at The Forks Monday night.

Click to play video: 'Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police' Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police
Father, daughter robbed, assaulted at The Forks: Winnipeg police

In a release Tuesday, police said the victims were in a parking lot at The Forks when a group of girls approached and demanded money around 8 p.m.

They say the man was punched and kicked in the head after refusing to hand over cash. Police say the man’s daughter was also assaulted as she called 9-1-1.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman charged after 7 girls thrown from off-road vehicle, Manitoba RCMP say

Two teen girls, aged 13 and 15, are facing robbery-related charges and a warrant has been issued for a 14-year-old girl for similar charges in that case.

There’s no indication from police that the two assaults are related.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagwinnipeg tagStabbing tagThe Forks tagWinnipeg stabbing tagwinnpeg crime tagThe Forks stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers