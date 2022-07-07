Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police

Three teenagers have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into a stabbing incident outside the Forks Market on June 29.
Winnipeg police said the incident involved two adults getting stabbed and minor injuries to a third victim, after an altercation between two groups of people.
At the time, four youths and two adults were taken into custody.
Police said Thursday that a 15-year-old girl is now facing charges of assault, weapon possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and breaching a court order.
A second 15-year-old girl faces similar charges. An 18-year-old man was handed two counts of assault with a weapon.
All three were released on an undertaking.
