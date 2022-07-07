Menu

Crime

Three teens arrested in June 29 Forks stabbing: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 7, 2022 4:10 pm
A Winnipeg police patch. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police patch. File

Three teenagers have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into a stabbing incident outside the Forks Market on June 29.

Winnipeg police said the incident involved two adults getting stabbed and minor injuries to a third victim, after an altercation between two groups of people.

At the time, four youths and two adults were taken into custody.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating another stabbing at The Forks

 

Police said Thursday that a 15-year-old girl is now facing charges of assault, weapon possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and breaching a court order.

A second 15-year-old girl faces similar charges. An 18-year-old man was handed two counts of assault with a weapon.

All three were released on an undertaking.

Click to play video: '‘It’s disturbing’: Winnipeg outreach workers concerned about youth crime rates' ‘It’s disturbing’: Winnipeg outreach workers concerned about youth crime rates
‘It’s disturbing’: Winnipeg outreach workers concerned about youth crime rates – Jun 14, 2022
