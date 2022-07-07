Spike in violent crime must be addressed, Winnipeg police association says

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s mayor says the violent attack on two Ukrainian refugees at The Forks on Canada Day was a ‘terrible situation.’

“We don’t want to see anyone being hurt, whether they’ve lived here for their entire lives or if they are refugees,” Brian Bowman said Thursday.

“So obviously our thoughts are with the victims of that particular incident.”

Although Bowman said he’s unable to direct police operations and doesn’t receive regular updates on specific incidents, he would welcome a forthcoming, timely response from police.

The Winnipeg Police Service has declined multiple requests for an interview, but a spokesman told Global News that Chief Danny Smyth will be available to comment next week when police release their annual report.

Bowman said he expects Manitobans to continue to rally around the newcomer and Ukrainian communities.

“With respect to this particular incident, this community has rallied in support of Ukraine, and in support of Ukrainian refugees, with all levels of government welcoming them with open arms.

“Obviously matters of safety are concerning for all of us, and it’s a terrible situation.”

The president of the Winnipeg Police Association told 680 CJOB that Smyth and Bowman must must address the sharp rise in violent crime, as this latest disturbing incident is part of a recent spike.

“Innocent victims, innocent bystanders are being stabbed, they’re being beaten, they’re being shot,” said Moe Sabourin. “Enough is enough.

“I truly believe people are scared out there. And it’s not just confined to the downtown or the North End. We’re seeing incidents all across the city of Winnipeg.”

“People should be extremely concerned.”

