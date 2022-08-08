Menu

Entertainment

Olivia Newton-John dead: ‘Grease’ star dies at 73

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted August 8, 2022 3:54 pm
Olivia Newton-John View image in full screen
Olivia Newton-John attends 2018 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown on January 27, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Grease actor Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning, according to a statement posted to her official Facebook account. She was 73 years old.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” read the statement.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org),” it continued.

In September 2018, Newton-John revealed that her cancer had returned.

The singer and actor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy. In 2013, cancer was found in her shoulder.

In May 2017, Newton-John cancelled tour dates after her breast cancer returned and spread to her sacrum. In a Facebook post, her team said she was undergoing “natural wellness therapies” and “a short course” of radiation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

