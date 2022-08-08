Olivia Newton-John dead: ‘Grease’ star dies at 73

Send this page to someone via email

Grease actor Olivia Newton-John died on Monday morning, according to a statement posted to her official Facebook account. She was 73 years old.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” read the statement.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org),” it continued.

In September 2018, Newton-John revealed that her cancer had returned.

Story continues below advertisement

The singer and actor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and underwent chemotherapy and a partial mastectomy. In 2013, cancer was found in her shoulder.

In May 2017, Newton-John cancelled tour dates after her breast cancer returned and spread to her sacrum. In a Facebook post, her team said she was undergoing “natural wellness therapies” and “a short course” of radiation.

—

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.